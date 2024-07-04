‘He lied before Lord Shiva’s photo’: Rahul attacks Rajnath 

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday accused defence minister Rajnath Singh of lying in Parliament regarding the compensation to families of deceased Agniveers and demanded an apology. Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday accused defence minister Rajnath Singh of lying in Parliament regarding the compensation to families of deceased Agniveers and demanded an apology.

Rahul shared a video on X, featuring the father of a deceased Agniveer, who claimed that Singh’s statement about Rs 1 crore compensation to the next of kin of martyred Agniveers was false, as his family had received no such assistance.

In his video message, Gandhi emphasized the importance of truth in every religion and accused Singh of lying “before Lord Shiva’s photo” about the compensation to the country, its armed forces, and Agniveers. He cited the statement by the father of Agniveer martyr Ajay Singh, who said that despite Singh’s claims, his family had not received the promised compensation.