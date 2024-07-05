Hardik Pandya: From Zero to Hero

Chennai: India’s Hardik Pandya, once the subject of intense criticism, has now ascended to the joint number one spot in the ICC T20I all-rounder rankings alongside Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga.

Pandya’s rise follows a remarkable performance in the 2024 T20 World Cup, where he played a pivotal role in India’s title-winning campaign, culminating in a thrilling 7-run victory against first-time finalists South Africa on June 29.

Pandya’s stats from the tournament are impressive: 11 wickets in eight games and 144 runs at a strike rate exceeding 150. His standout performance came in the final, where he claimed 3/19 in four overs, steering India to victory.

Hardik Pandya’s journey to this pinnacle was far from smooth. Early in 2023, he faced a dip in form, battled an ankle injury at the ODI World Cup, underwent rehab, and struggled upon his return in IPL 2024. Despite these challenges, Pandya’s resilience and determination shone through.

In the IPL 2024, Pandya’s performance was less than stellar. He scored 216 runs in 14 matches with a highest score of 46, averaging just 18 with a strike rate of 143.05. With the ball, he picked up 11 wickets at an average of 35.18 and an economy rate of 10.75. His captaincy of the Mumbai Indians faced criticism from fans and pundits alike, with some of his decisions adversely affecting the team’s campaign.

However, Pandya’s all-round brilliance was on full display in the 2024 T20 World Cup. He began with an unbeaten 40 against Bangladesh in a warm-up game and continued to impress in the tournament’s second half in the West Indies. His clutch performances, including a crucial unbeaten half-century against Bangladesh in the Super 8, propelled India to the finals in Barbados.

In his 100th T20I appearance for India, Pandya delivered when it mattered most. Defending 25 runs in the final four overs, Pandya’s crucial wickets and composed bowling secured India’s victory. At the Wankhede Stadium, where Hardik Pandya was booed during IPL 2024, the atmosphere was now filled with cheers and support for him. Rohit Sharma commended Pandya for his contributions, saying, “Hardik was bowling the final over for us. Hats off to him for bowling that last over. You know, no matter how many runs you need, there is always so much pressure to bowl that over. But hats off to him.”

Pandya’s transformation from a player under scrutiny to a national hero is a testament to his unwavering belief and hard work. “It means a lot. Very emotional, we’ve been working very hard, but something was not clicking; today was the day we fulfilled what the whole nation wanted,” Pandya reflected on his journey.

Hardik’s captaincy in the IPL faced criticism, while in the T20 World Cup, his all-round contributions were vital in India’s triumph. His ability to perform under pressure was evident in the World Cup, contrasting with his struggles in the IPL.