Hurricane Beryl threatens Mexico 

Mexico, July 5: Hurricane Beryl, originally a Category 5 storm, tore through Caribbean islands, claiming seven lives and causing extensive damage to homes and infrastructure. As it weakened to a Category 3, the focus shifted to Mexico’s Caribbean coast, where preparations included evacuations and securing properties in tourist areas like Playa del Carmen and Tulum.

Forecasters predict Beryl will make landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula as a Category 1 hurricane, with potential impacts extending to the Mexico-US border. Emergency shelters are being readied, with special attention to vulnerable communities like Punta Allen. Concerns remain high as Beryl could regain strength in the Gulf of Mexico, posing additional threats to coastal regions.