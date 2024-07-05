US welcomes Hamas ceasefire proposal

Washington, July 5: In a bid to quell the persistent violence in Gaza, Hamas has put forth a ceasefire proposal that the White House has hailed as a promising breakthrough. According to senior US officials, the proposal, received recently, closely aligns with President Joe Biden’s peace plan announced in late May. The endorsement comes after a detailed 30-minute phone call between Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, where they meticulously reviewed the agreement’s specifics.

“The conversation was constructive, focusing on the agreement’s text and the challenges ahead in finalizing and implementing the deal,” stated a US official familiar with the discussions. In response to the proposal, Netanyahu has called for an urgent meeting of his security cabinet and dispatched a negotiation team to Doha, Qatar. This team, including Israeli intelligence chief David Barnea, will engage in upcoming talks with US, Egyptian, and Qatari mediators.

While optimism surrounds the proposal, US officials caution that significant negotiations remain to solidify ceasefire terms. Previous Hamas responses had mixed elements, but this latest iteration shows promise, signifying a noteworthy shift in Hamas’s stance, as noted by both US and Israeli sources.

“The framework is established, but diligent work lies ahead in implementation,” emphasized the senior US official. “We must address critical issues like the phased release of detainees and ensure smooth transitions between agreement phases.”

The ongoing discussions are pivotal, aiming to progress from the initial phase, involving the release of specified hostages and Israeli troop withdrawals from Gaza, towards broader ceasefire terms and eventual reconstruction efforts. Despite challenges, including differing views on the transition process, the Biden administration remains hopeful about achieving a sustainable resolution.

The next steps include negotiations in Doha, where Israeli intelligence chief David Barnea will lead the discussions. These talks are critical in determining the feasibility of the proposed ceasefire, potentially marking a turning point in the protracted conflict that has deeply impacted Gaza and its inhabitants for years.

The White House’s endorsement underscores a renewed international effort to seek peace, highlighting the intricate diplomacy required to navigate the complexities of Middle Eastern geopolitics. As efforts intensify, stakeholders are cautiously optimistic about the prospect of a lasting ceasefire and the eventual restoration of stability in Gaza.