‘Biden will not exit race’

Washington, July 5: President Joe Biden remains steadfast in his bid for re-election despite mounting pressure and internal concerns following his lackluster debate performance against Donald Trump. White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed Wednesday that Biden is not considering withdrawing from the race.

Biden, 81, faced intense scrutiny after his debate showing, which many Democrats viewed as incoherent and troubling. Reports from The New York Times and CNN suggested that Biden acknowledged to a close ally the critical need to swiftly regain public confidence, with upcoming events pivotal to his campaign’s future.

“He knows if he has two more events like that, we’re in a different place,” an ally quoted by the Times said, referring to Biden’s performance in the recent debate against Trump.

However, Jean-Pierre firmly denied any intention of Biden stepping down. “The president is clear-eyed and he is staying in the race,” she told reporters, emphasizing Biden’s commitment to his campaign and his belief in Democratic unity as crucial for victory.

Despite this, some Democratic leaders are voicing doubts. Representatives Raul Grijalva and Lloyd Doggett have called on Biden to withdraw, reflecting growing unease within the party. Grijalva became the second congressional Democrat to publicly suggest Biden step aside, following Doggett’s earlier call.