DMK steps up bypoll preparations

Chennai, Sept 11:

With by-elections scheduled to be held in the Madurantakam (SC) and Dharapuram (SC) Assembly constituencies on October 6, the DMK has intensified its preparations and is gearing up for an active campaign in both seats.

The party has already announced advocate I. Parandaman as its candidate for Madurantakam and advocate S. Suganya for Dharapuram.

The DMK candidates are scheduled to file their nomination papers on September 15. Party functionaries have been instructed to step up election-related work in the two constituencies, with the leadership working on a detailed campaign strategy ahead of the polls.

After the nomination process, DMK deputy general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi is expected to campaign in both constituencies from next week. The party is likely to announce her campaign itinerary after the candidates file their nominations on September 15.

Kanimozhi is expected to address public meetings and participate in campaign programmes in the two constituencies as the DMK seeks to consolidate its support base and take on the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and the AIADMK. Her campaign is expected to focus on the party’s political position, local issues and its criticism of the ruling dispensation.

The DMK has attached considerable importance to the two bypolls, which will be among the first electoral tests for the parties following the 2026 Assembly elections. The vacancies arose after AIADMK MLAs K. Maragatham Kumaravel and P. Sathyabama resigned and subsequently joined the TVK. The Election Commission has scheduled polling for October 6 and counting for October 9.

Parandaman, a former MLA and joint secretary of the DMK legal wing, has been fielded in Madurantakam, while advocate S. Suganya is contesting from Dharapuram. The DMK became the first major party to announce its candidates for the two constituencies.

The contests are expected to be challenging for the DMK, particularly after the political realignment following the Assembly elections. In the April election, the DMK finished third in Madurantakam, while it was runner-up in Dharapuram. The party is now seeking to regain ground in both constituencies through an intensive organisational and campaign effort.

The AIADMK is also preparing for the contests and has sought the BJP’s support. Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami has expressed confidence that the AIADMK will retain both constituencies.

The DMK leadership is likely to finalise the campaign schedule of its senior leaders in the coming days, with the focus shifting to direct voter outreach once the nomination process is completed.