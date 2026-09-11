CM Vijay reaches London to woo industrial investments

London, Sept 11:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay has arrived in London on his first overseas visit after assuming office, with the primary objective of attracting fresh industrial investments to the State and strengthening existing business ties with British companies.

Vijay left Chennai on Thursday night and reached Dubai around midnight before continuing his journey to London. He was accorded a warm welcome by members of the Tamil diaspora in London, who gathered with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam flags to greet the Chief Minister.

The State government has been focusing on positioning Tamil Nadu as a leading investment destination in Asia. It has said that investment MoUs worth more than Rs 1 lakh crore have been secured through the Vetri Tamil Nadu Investors’ Conference 2026 within the first 100 days of the TVK government.

According to the government, multinational companies from several European countries have proposed investment projects worth around Rs 8,491 crore, with the projects expected to create employment for nearly 5,690 people. The government views the developments as an indication of growing investor interest and confidence in Tamil Nadu.

Vijay’s London visit assumes significance against the backdrop of the expanding economic relationship between India and the UK. The implementation of the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement is also expected to provide additional opportunities for trade and investment. Tamil Nadu has been among the States seeking to make use of the emerging opportunities under the agreement.

During the visit, the Chief Minister is expected to focus on strengthening ties with British companies that already have a presence in Tamil Nadu and encouraging them to expand their operations. British companies have had a significant presence in sectors such as engineering, financial services and technology, with several firms operating manufacturing facilities and global capability centres in the State.

The government has identified advanced manufacturing, automobiles and electric vehicles, electronics and global capability centres as key sectors for attracting new investments from the UK. The expansion of these sectors is expected to generate high-quality employment opportunities in Tamil Nadu.

Another important component of Vijay’s visit is the State’s proposed global-standard motorsports city. The Chief Minister had announced the project under Rule 110 of the Assembly, building on Tamil Nadu’s established automobile and electric-vehicle manufacturing ecosystem.

As part of the visit, Vijay is scheduled to visit the Silverstone motor racing circuit, one of the world’s prominent motorsports facilities. The visit is aimed at studying circuit design, safety systems and best practices in the operation of motorsports facilities, as well as exploring opportunities in motorsports infrastructure, sports tourism and specialised automobile industries.

Public Works and Sports Development Minister Aadhav Arjuna, Tamil Nadu Sports Development Authority Member-Secretary Meghanath Reddy, Guidance Tamil Nadu Managing Director and CEO Deepak Jacob and senior government officials are part of the delegation accompanying the Chief Minister.

Vijay and the delegation are scheduled to return to Chennai on September 17 after completing the overseas visit.

The London trip comes at a time when the State government is seeking to translate its investment commitments into actual projects and employment opportunities. The meetings with British companies are therefore expected to be closely watched for announcements on new investments, expansion of existing facilities and cooperation in emerging sectors.