S V Sekhar seeks restoration of gunman security

Chennai, Sept 11:

Actor and former Mylapore MLA S V Sekhar on Friday met Chennai Police Commissioner Amlraj and submitted a representation seeking restoration of the armed police security provided to him, which was recently withdrawn.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Sekhar said he and his family had been receiving threats since 1992. He claimed that his house had been targeted twice with petrol bombs and attacked with stones on three occasions. He also alleged that he had received 82 bomb threats over the years.

Sekhar said some of the incidents occurred when his granddaughter was just a month old and when his daughter-in-law was in the final stages of pregnancy. Following the incidents, police had advised him to strengthen security around his residence. He said he had spent around Rs 3 lakh on installing an iron gate and also raised the compound wall as advised by the police.

He said security was withdrawn following a police review meeting held in February and urged Chief Minister M K Stalin to restore the armed police protection.

“I believe in God and believe that nothing will happen to me as long as God is with me. I have no fear of opposition,” he said.

On CCTV cameras, Sekhar said they could help identify offenders but could not prevent crimes, adding that the police had to take steps to identify and apprehend those responsible.

Sekhar also clarified that he was not currently a member of any political party. He said he joined the BJP in 2013 at the request of Prime Minister Narendra Modi but was no longer even a party member.

Taking a sharp dig at former BJP state president K Annamalai, Sekhar alleged that Annamalai had travelled to Delhi five times with the intention of getting him removed from the BJP. “Whenever Annamalai opens his mouth, it is a lie. He is not fit for politics,” Sekhar said.

He also questioned Annamalai’s environmental initiatives and the claims surrounding the ‘We The Leader’ organisation. Sekhar said several small organisations in Coimbatore had already been planting lakhs of saplings and claimed that he himself had planted around 10,000 trees. He also recalled actor Vivek’s efforts to promote tree planting.

Sekhar further questioned Annamalai’s claim of having removed 50 tonnes of garbage from coastal areas, saying the expenditure involved would be substantial. He sought an explanation on the source of funds for such activities.