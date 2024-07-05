Israeli officer killed in Hezbollah rocket attack

Jerusalem, July 5: An Israeli army officer was killed Thursday in a major rocket barrage by Hezbollah, escalating the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Lebanese militant group. This attack followed Israel’s targeted killing of senior Hezbollah commander Mohammad Naameh Nasser in Tyre, Lebanon. The fallen officer, Deputy Company Commander Itay Galea, 38, was struck in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights. Galea, a reservist in the 679th Armored Brigade, had been deployed to the north amid rising tensions.

Hezbollah’s assault involved around 200 rockets, missiles, and drones fired into northern Israel. Despite significant interception efforts by the Israeli military, some projectiles hit their targets, leading to Galea’s death and considerable damage. This marks the 18th Israeli military fatality since the border conflict intensified in October 2023. Hezbollah’s massive retaliatory attack came after Israel assassinated Nasser, a pivotal military leader for the group, involved in conflicts across Syria and Iraq and the 2006 Lebanon war.

Since October 2023, violence along the Lebanon-Israel border has been escalating. Hezbollah initially launched rockets in solidarity with Hamas following a major assault on Israel. Thursday’s rocket fire represents one of the most significant escalations in this prolonged conflict. In retaliation, Israeli forces struck Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, focusing on military sites in the towns of Ramyeh and Houla. Lebanese reports indicate these strikes caused further casualties and damage.

International diplomatic efforts are intensifying to prevent a full-scale war. The U.S. and France are actively engaging with regional stakeholders to seek de-escalation. Recently, U.S. President Joe Biden’s advisor met with French officials to discuss solutions.

Hezbollah has pledged to continue its attacks until a ceasefire in Gaza is achieved, showing solidarity with Hamas. Although the group claims not to desire a broader conflict, it remains ready for extensive military engagement if necessary.

The conflict has already resulted in over 450 deaths in Lebanon, mostly fighters but also civilians, and the displacement of tens of thousands on both sides. Israel has reported 27 deaths, including soldiers and civilians since the skirmishes began.

As the international community watches closely, the situation remains volatile, with hopes for a resolution to avoid further escalation and instability in the region.