Modi stresses freedom of navigation, seafarers’ safety at BRICS Business Forum

New Delhi, Sept 11:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stressed that freedom of navigation and the safety of seafarers are critical to the global economy, calling for secure and uninterrupted maritime trade routes.

Addressing the BRICS Business Forum, Modi said the smooth movement of goods across international waters was essential for global economic growth. He emphasised the need for countries to work together to ensure the safety and security of maritime routes and those working at sea.

The Prime Minister’s remarks come amid growing concerns over disruptions to international shipping and their impact on global trade and supply chains. He underlined the importance of cooperation among BRICS nations and the wider international community in maintaining an open, secure and predictable maritime environment.