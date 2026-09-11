TN Guv, CM Vijay, Stalin, leaders, Rajini condole Solmon Pappiah’s demise

Chennai, Sep 11:

Tamil Nadu Governor R.V.Arlekar, Chief Minsiter Vijay, DMK President M.K.Stalin, leaders of various parties, Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth and popular Pattimandram (talk show) participants condoled the death of Tamil scholar, popular orator and celebrated Pattimandram moderator Solomon Pappiah and recalled his contributions for taking the greatness of Tamil and its language to the global arena.

In his message, the Governor said “I am deeply saddened by the passing away of Thiru. Solomon Pappaiah, the renowned Tamil orator, scholar and popular exponent of Pattimandram.Through his eloquence, wit and profound knowledge of Tamil language and literature, he enriched public discourse and brought the beauty and richness of Tamil closer to generations of people.”

Observing that his unique contribution to Tamil cultural life will always be remembered, Mr Arlekar said Pappiah’s demise is an irreparable loss to the Tamil literary and cultural world.

“I convey my heartfelt condolences to his family, admirers and countless followers. May his soul rest in peace”, the Governor said.

Vijay, in his message from London, where he is on official visit to woo investments to the state, expressed deep anguish and grief upon hearing about the passing of Tamil scholar Professor Solomon Pappiah, who, through Pattimandram platforms, made the world aware of the greatness of Tamil and the way of life of Tamils.

Through his speeches laced with with humor, his profound mastery of Tamil, and his ability in taking social thoughts to the people in a simple manner, Solomon Pappiah also transformed Pattimandrams from mere pastime events into thought-provoking knowledge platforms and his contribution in this was monumental. His death was is an great loss to the Tamil-speaking world.

“I convey my deepest condolences to all the family members, relatives, friends, and Tamil enthusiasts who are grieving his loss”, Vijay said. .

Stalin said Solomon Papaiah is a person who has become so integrated with the daily lives of Tamils that the festive days including Pongal and New Year begin with his Pattimanram . He has presided over thousands of Pattimanrams not only in Tamil Nadu but also in many countries of the world , to the extent that it is said that when it comes to Pattimanram, it is Papaiah . He has become a proud symbol of modern Madurai . He has gifted Tamil with several orators like him to the extent that it could be termed as Papaiah’s lineage .

“Papaiah was the one who had showered great love on late DMK leader, Kalaignar (M.Karunanidhi), and on me. Whether the party was in power or not, there was no change in the love he showed towards us”, he said, adding, Tamil mother has lost one of its beloved sons. “I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family memebrs, the people of Madurai and his fans around the world”.

Rajini in his condolences said “I pray to the Almighty for the soul of Professor Solomon Pappaiah, a towering Tamil personality who took the *Pattimandram* (literary debate forum), once confined to the educated elite, and transformed it into an engaging, popular event for the common people, to rest in peace”.

“My deepest condolences to his family and the world of Tamil literature”, he added.

Apart from AIADMK, leaders of various parties including, TNCC President and Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore, BJP State President Nainar Nagendran, his predecessor and ‘We the Leaders Movement’ Founder K.Annamalai, former Telangana dn Puducherry Lt.Governor Ms Tamilisai Soundararajan–who is also the daughter of fiery Tamil orator, literary luminary and Congress leader Kumari Ananthan– AMMK leader TTV.Dhinakaran, PMK President and Rajya Sabha MP Anbumani Ramadoss, also condoled the death of Solomon Pappiah.