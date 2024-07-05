Celebration time for victorious Team India

Mumbai, July 5: The streets of Mumbai came alive today as Team India, led by captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid, paraded through the city in celebration of their World Cup triumph. Thousands of fans lined the route from Nariman Point to Wankhede Stadium, braving rain and traffic delays to catch a glimpse of their cricketing heroes. Mumbai, July 5: The streets of Mumbai came alive today as Team India, led by captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid, paraded through the city in celebration of their World Cup triumph. Thousands of fans lined the route from Nariman Point to Wankhede Stadium, braving rain and traffic delays to catch a glimpse of their cricketing heroes.

At Wankhede Stadium, amidst cheers and applause, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) awarded the team a staggering prize money of ₹125 crore. Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, and other team members expressed their gratitude to the fans for their unwavering support throughout the tournament.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, draped in the Indian tricolour, lifted the T20 World Cup trophy once again as the crowd erupted in joy. Former captain MS Dhoni’s presence added to the nostalgia as the venue echoed with chants of “India, India!”

The celebrations also underscored the unity and camaraderie within the team, with players like Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya sharing heartfelt moments with fans, signing autographs, and taking selfies to commemorate the occasion.

“This trophy is for the entire nation. Along with all the players who have represented the country, we want to dedicate it to our fans, who have waited for 11 years,” said Rohit.

Rohit also showered massive praise for Hardik Pandya who was one of the top performers for India in the T20 World Cup 2024 and even bowled the final over in the summit clash against South Africa. He held the nerve to take two wickets as India registered a thrilling seven-run victory to clinch the title.

“Hardik was bowling the final over for us. Hats off to him for bowling that last over. You know, no matter how many runs you need, there is always so much pressure to bowl that over. But hats off to him.”

The crowd started chanting Hardik’s name as the all-rounder stood up and took a bow.

With this historic win, India not only secured its maiden T20 World Cup title but also set a new benchmark in cricketing excellence. As the festivities wind down, the team now sets its sights on upcoming challenges, determined to carry forward the spirit of victory into future tournaments.