John Cena announces his retirement from WWE

“Will miss you champ,” a social media user commented.

“He’s already dearly missed. I can’t believe this is actually real,” another user wrote.

“Congratulations on your retirement from WWE @JohnCena. Legend”

“Would be difficult to watch WWE without Cena,” another fan wrote.

Some other wrote, “I’m going to miss him but I’m sure he will be back in a different way and for a different showdown. Wrestling is in his blood.”

Later in his speech, Cena revealed he plans to stay on to take part in Monday Night Raw as it makes the unprecedented move to Netflix in January 2025, as per Deadline.

“This farewell, it does not end tonight,” he said. “It is filled with opportunity. Everybody, Raw makes history next year when it moves to Netflix. I’ve never been a part of Raw on Netflix, that is history. That is a first, and I will be there.”

“And along with that history making first, we are going to build so many unforgettable lasts. The 2025 Royal Rumble will be my last. The 2025 Elimination Chamber will be my last. And I’m here tonight to announce that in Las Vegas, WrestleMania 2025 will be the last WrestleMania I compete in,” added Cena.