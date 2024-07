Peace dialogue do not succeed amidst bombs, guns and bullets: PM Modi to President Putin

Peace dialogue does not succeed amidst bombs, guns and bullets and no solution to any conflict is possible in the battlefield, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said this to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday as the two leaders held talks under the spectre of the Ukraine conflict.

In his televised opening remarks, Modi conveyed to Putin and assured the world community that India is on the side of peace and was ready to contribute in ending the conflict in Ukraine.

“For a bright future for the new generation, peace is most essential…Peace talks do not succeed amidst bombs, guns and bullets,” he said.

The prime minister also referred to his informal meeting with Putin on Monday and said listening to the Russian president lent “hope”.