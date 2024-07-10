Death of 5 Army personnel in J-K’s Kathua will not go unavenged: Govt

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed deep anguish over the killing of the soldiers and asserted that the armed forces are determined to usher in peace in the region.

Five Army personnel were killed and as many injured on Monday when a group of heavily-armed terrorists ambushed a patrolling party in Badnota area in Kathua.

A massive search operation has already been launched to hunt down terrorists responsible for the attack.

“I am deeply anguished at the loss of five of our brave Indian Army Soldiers in a terrorist attack in Badnota, Kathua (J&K),” the defence minister said on X.