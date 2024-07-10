Puri Jagannath Temple’s treasury ‘Ratna Bhandar’ likely to open on July 14

Speaking to media persons, Justice Biswanath Rath, chairman of the high-level community, said, “We (panel members) have unanimously decided that the state government will be requested for the reopening of the inner chamber of Ratna Bhandar on the 14th of this month. Decisions have also been made regarding the opening of the treasure trove at any cost.”

Mr Rath also said that a detailed discussion was held on the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) needed for making an inventory of the ornaments stored there and repairing the Ratna Bhandar.