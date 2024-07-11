Final order on senthilbalaji’s discharge petition tomorrow 

The principal sessions court in Chennai announced that the final orders regarding V. Senthilbalaji’s discharge petition in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case will be pronounced on July 12. The principal sessions court in Chennai announced that the final orders regarding V. Senthilbalaji’s discharge petition in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case will be pronounced on July 12.

Principal Sessions Judge S. Alli set the date after noting that Senthilbalaji had not yet commenced his submission. Senthilbalaji’s petition seeks to stay the judgment of his discharge petition, arguing that an appeal against the dismissal of his plea to stay PMLA case proceedings is still pending in the Madras High Court. This appeal pertains to a Central Crime Branch (CCB) case alleging he accepted bribes in exchange for promised government jobs in the transport department.

The court extended Senthilbalaji’s judicial custody until July 12, following his video conference appearance from Puzhal Central Prison, Chennai. Senthilbalaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under PMLA on June 14, 2023, in connection with an alleged cash-for-jobs scam during his tenure as Transport Minister in the AIADMK regime. He has been in custody for over a year, with his bail pleas dismissed by both the sessions court and the High Court.