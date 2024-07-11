High voter turnout marks Vikravandi bypoll

Voters turned out in large numbers on Wednesday to exercise their franchise in the Vikravandi bypoll, which saw a three-cornered contest. A total of 1.95 lakh of the 2.37 lakh eligible voters cast their vote, accounting for a little over 82.48 percent, according to an official update at 8 pm. Officials noted that there could be a slight change in the polling percentage and the final figure would be released on Thursday. Voters turned out in large numbers on Wednesday to exercise their franchise in the Vikravandi bypoll, which saw a three-cornered contest. A total of 1.95 lakh of the 2.37 lakh eligible voters cast their vote, accounting for a little over 82.48 percent, according to an official update at 8 pm. Officials noted that there could be a slight change in the polling percentage and the final figure would be released on Thursday.

The bypoll saw brisk polling from the morning and, except for a stray incident involving a couple, was peaceful across all 276 booths. As many as 1,95,495 voters — 95,536 men, 99,944 women, and 15 third-gender individuals — cast their votes. “The election went peacefully without any untoward incident,” said Chief Electoral Officer of Tamil Nadu, Satyabrata Sahoo. He mentioned that a man attempted to attack a woman, but it was unrelated to the election.

The constituency witnessed a triangular contest with ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s candidate Anniyur Siva (alias Sivashanmugam A) pitted against Pattali Makkal Katchi’s C Anbumani and Naam Tamilar Katchi’s K Abinaya. The principal opposition party in the State Assembly, AIADMK, and its ally DMDK boycotted the bypoll.

The by-election was necessitated due to the demise of DMK legislator N Pughazhendhi, who died due to illness on April 6.

The high voter turnout and peaceful conduct of the bypoll underscore the electorate’s commitment to participating in the democratic process. As the final results are awaited, the political landscape in Vikravandi remains one to watch closely.