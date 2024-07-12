Super Tree Tower Park to open soon in Cathedral Road

Cathedral Road, one of Chennai’s busiest localities, is set to gain a significant new landmark: India’s first-ever Super Tree Tower Park. Named after the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M. Karunanidhi, this innovative park will soon be unveiled by the current Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, later this month.

The Kalaignar Centenary Super Tree Tower Park is being developed to rival renowned international gardens such as the Royal Botanical Gardens in London and the Dubai Miracle Garden. The Tamil Nadu Horticultural Development Agency (TANHODA) has played a pivotal role in bringing this ambitious project to fruition.

According to officials from the horticultural department, 80% of the work has been completed, with the remaining tasks expected to be finished within the next two weeks.

Key Features of the Super Tree Tower Park:

Glasshouse: Constructed at a cost of Rs 7 crore, the glasshouse will showcase exotic flowering plants imported from countries like Singapore.

Super Tree Tower: This 10-storey tower will stand 105 meters tall and is equipped with viewing decks, elevators, and air conditioning. The construction of the tower is estimated at Rs 14 crore. It will allow up to 100 visitors at a time to enjoy panoramic views of Chennai.

Entrance: The entrance will feature granite slabs displaying schemes initiated by Mr. Karunanidhi for the agricultural sector.

The park spans 110 grounds of land near Radhakrishnan Road on Cathedral Road.

The introduction of this Super Tree Tower Park is poised to become a significant attraction in Chennai, offering residents and tourists a unique blend of horticultural beauty and modern amenities.

