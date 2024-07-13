India clinches series with huge win against Zimbabwe

India secured a commanding ten-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the fourth T20 International, clinching the series with an unassailable 3-1 lead. The match, held on Saturday, showcased an exceptional performance by the Indian openers, who made quick work of the 153-run target.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was the star of the match, scoring an unbeaten 93 off 53 balls, while Shubman Gill contributed a steady 58 not out off 39 balls. Their unbroken partnership dismantled the Zimbabwean bowling attack, making the chase appear effortless. Remarkably, the Indian duo completed the target inside the 16th over, a feat that seemed improbable at the outset.

Reflecting on his performance, Jaiswal, who was named Player of the Match, said, “I really enjoyed my batting today. I had my plans for different bowlers. The ball was coming on when it was new, and as it got old, it was quite slow. I enjoyed batting with Shubman. Initially, I was thinking to take on the bowlers and as the innings progressed, I thought about how to build the innings and stay till the end.”