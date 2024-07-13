Vikravandi bypoll: Huge win for DMK

Chennai: Counting of votes for the Vikravandi bypoll result is happening on July 13, 2024. As per the Election Commission of India, the DMK was leading in the Tamil Nadu Assembly seat.

As per local media reports, DMK’s Anniyur Siva @ Sivashanmugam A was leading by over 50,000 votes after 14 rounds of counting. There were 29 candidates in the fray to be elected as the next Vikravandi MLA. The Byelection for this Assembly constituency was necessitated because of death of N Pugazhenthi.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin was seen distributing sweets among party workers at the party office in Chennai as the party was leading in Vikravandi Assembly bypoll.

DMK functionaries and members started celebrations by bursting fireworks and distributing sweets to the people even before the result was officially declared.

The Vikravandi seat fell vacant after DMK MLA N Pugazhenthi died in April this year.

The main opposition AIADMK and DMDK boycotted the July 10 bypoll.

The DMK-led alliance had won all 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and the lone Puducherry segment in the just concluded Parliamentary elections.

Bypoll held on July 10 witnessed brisk polling, and 82.48% of electorates exercised their rights. A release from the district administration said 1.95 lakh people, including 95,536 men, 99,944 women and 15 others, had cast their votes.

On the victory, DMK’s R.S. Bharathi, said,

A tragic incident occurred in Kallakurichi, near the Vikravandi constituency. The murder of Bahujan Samaj Party leader Armstrong in Chennai was politically motivated.During the by-election, the DMK government faced challenges unprecedented for any government. Despite the trials that no other political party has faced, the people supported DMK. Overcoming all challenges, DMK has emerged victorious.’