Chennai witnesses wet spell, several flights cancelled

Chennai: Chennai experienced a substantial wet spell starting from last evening, leading to a noticeable drop in temperature across the city. Several areas, including T Nagar, Tambaram, Meenambakkam, Vadapalani, and Ashok Nagar, were affected by heavy rainfall.

The downpour brought much-needed relief from the heat but also led to knee-deep water accumulation in many low-lying areas. Residents in affected regions reported waterlogging and minor inconveniences due to the heavy rainfall.

Despite the challenges, the rain provided a respite from the soaring temperatures, contributing to a cooler and more pleasant climate in the city. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have urged residents to remain cautious in waterlogged areas.

Following the rains on Wednesday night, flights at the Chennai airport were disrupted and could not land or depart due to low visibility.

15 flights that came to land in Chennai were unable to land and hovered in the air for a long time, according to reports.

Four flights that were scheduled to land in Chennai returned to Bengaluru.

Similarly, 16 flights scheduled to take off from Chennai were delayed by several hours.

Flights from Delhi, Ayodhya, Madurai, Lucknow, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Ranchi, Mumbai, Kozhikode, Guwahati, Dubai, Bahrain, including Frankfurt, hovered continuously in the sky for a long time.

However, as the weather conditions did not improve, four flights were diverted back to Bangalore.