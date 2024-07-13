Rahul Gandhi hails INDIA Bloc’s victory in by-polls

In a strong message on Twitter, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized the BJP following the recently concluded by-elections. “Every class, including farmers, youth, laborers, businessmen, and employees, wants to destroy dictatorship and establish the rule of justice. The public is now completely standing with INDIA for the betterment of their lives and to protect the Constitution,” Rahul Gandhi wrote.

The INDIA bloc, a coalition of opposition parties, achieved a significant victory, winning 10 out of 13 assembly seats. The BJP secured two seats, while an independent candidate won one.

Rahul Gandhi, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, emphasized that the by-election results in seven states have demonstrated that the BJP’s “web of fear and confusion” has been dismantled. “The results of the by-elections in 7 states have made it clear that the web of ‘fear and confusion’ woven by the BJP has been broken,” he stated.