Former US President Trump Wounded in Assassination Attempt; Sniper Killed

In a shocking incident on Saturday night, former President Donald Trump was wounded by a sniper’s bullet while on a campaign stage in Pennsylvania. The apparent assassination attempt nearly claimed Trump’s life, law enforcement sources reported.

The shooter was swiftly neutralized by a Secret Service assault team. In the ensuing chaos, one other person, believed to be a civilian, was also killed, according to sources.

The Secret Service has confirmed that Trump is safe. A campaign spokesperson added that he is fine and currently being checked out at a local medical facility.

The assassination attempt has sent shockwaves across the nation, prompting heightened security measures for the former President and renewed discussions on political violence. Further details about the incident and the shooter’s identity are awaited as investigations continue.