Tendulkar heaps praise on Anderson

As England great James Anderson ended his over two-decade long career on Friday, legendary Sachin Tendulkar paid a handsome tribute to his ‘old foe’, saying it was a “joy to watch” him bowl.

The 41-year-old Anderson walked away with impressive numbers of 704 wickets from 188 Tests with 32 five-wicket hauls after England defeated the West Indies by an innings 114 runs at Lord’s.

“Hey Jimmy! You’ve bowled the fans over with that incredible 22-year spell. Here’s a little wish as you bid goodbye,” Tendulkar wrote on his ‘X’ account.

“It has been a joy to watch you bowl – with that action, speed, accuracy, swing and fitness. You’ve inspired generations with your game,” he added.

Tendulkar, who retired in 2013, wished Anderson to have a wonderful time with his family away from the rushes of professional cricket.