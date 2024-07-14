Trump makes statement on Truth Social after shooting at rally

In a harrowing incident that has shaken the nation, former President Donald Trump was wounded by a sniper’s bullet during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Following the assassination attempt, Trump released a statement on Truth Social, assuring his supporters of his safety and expressing his condolences for those affected by the tragic event.

Trump’s campaign and the Secret Service quickly confirmed that the former president was fine and safe. Trump himself took to Truth Social to share his thoughts and gratitude. In his statement, he said:

“I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania. Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured. It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

The shooting occurred while Trump was on stage, addressing a large crowd of supporters. An eyewitness reported seeing a man with a rifle crawling up a nearby roof and attempted to alert the police for 2-3 minutes but was ignored. The shooter was eventually neutralized by a Secret Service assault team. Unfortunately, one other person, believed to be a civilian, was killed, and another was badly injured in the chaos.

The assassination attempt has reignited discussions on political violence and the safety of public figures. President Joe Biden swiftly condemned the attack, calling for unity and emphasizing that there is no place for such violence in America. This incident has also raised questions about potential intelligence failures and the effectiveness of security measures at political events.