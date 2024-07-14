Assassination attempt on Trump: Vice President Kamala Harris issues statement

Supporters of Trump were left stunned after an assassination attempt on him during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Trump was wounded by a sniper’s bullet, prompting a swift response from the Secret Service and law enforcement. In the aftermath, Vice President Kamala Harris took to Twitter to express her relief and condemnation of the violent act.

Vice President Kamala Harris, addressing the nation via Twitter, shared her thoughts and prayers for Trump and all those affected by the shooting. Her statement read:

“I have been briefed on the shooting at former President Trump’s event in Pennsylvania. Doug and I are relieved that he is not seriously injured. We are praying for him, his family, and all those who have been injured and impacted by this senseless shooting. We are grateful to the United States Secret Service, first responders, and local authorities for their immediate action. Violence such as this has no place in our nation. We must all condemn this abhorrent act and do our part to ensure that it does not lead to more violence.”

The attempt on Trump’s life occurred while he was addressing a large crowd at his rally. An eyewitness reported seeing a man with a rifle crawling up a nearby roof and tried to alert the police for 2-3 minutes, but the warning was ignored. The shooter was ultimately neutralized by a Secret Service assault team. Tragically, one other person, believed to be a civilian, was killed, and another was badly injured during the incident.