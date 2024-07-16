Former AIADMK Minister MR Vijayabaskar arrested



M.R. Vijayabaskar, who served as the Transport Minister during the AIADMK regime, has been arrested in connection with a land grab case.

The case involves the fraudulent registration of 22 acres of land in Karur, owned by a person named Prakash, using fake documents valued at ₹100 crores.

The case has been filed against seven individuals, including former AIADMK Minister M.R. Vijayabaskar, his brother Sekar, and relative Praveen.

M.R. Vijayabaskar, who was hiding in Kerala, was arrested by the authorities in relation to this land grab case.

Last week, the CB-CID on two different days had conducted raids at the houses of Vijayabhaskar in Chennai and Karur. His office, his brother’s house and the houses of his aides – all in Karur – were searched, too.

Meanwhile, Vijayabhaskar’s application seeking bail was dismissed by the court recently.