Governor RN Ravi meets Modi

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi reportedly to discuss various issues concerning Tamil Nadu.

The meeting is said to have focused on the recent law and order situation in the state, particularly following the murder of BSP leader K. Armstrong. Armstrong’s killing has raised significant concerns, prompting both the Tamil Nadu BJP and AIADMK to seek a CBI inquiry into the incident.

The murder of Armstrong in Perambur has led to heightened tensions and demands for a thorough investigation. Governor Ravi’s discussions with the Prime Minister are believed to have included these concerns, emphasizing the need for stringent measures to ensure law and order in the state.