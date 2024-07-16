Trump nominates JD Vance as running mate

Milwaukee, July 16: Former President Donald Trump has been formally nominated as the Republican presidential candidate, announcing Ohio Senator JD Vance as his running mate. The nomination was overwhelmingly approved by delegates at the Republican National Convention.

President Joe Biden quickly responded, calling Vance “a clone of Trump on the issues.” Vice President Kamala Harris attempted to contact Vance, leaving a voicemail.

In a notable development, Trump met with independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to discuss a potential endorsement. Meanwhile, Special Counsel Jack Smith announced plans to appeal the dismissal of the classified documents case against Trump.

As the convention continues, the GOP is gearing up for more speeches and endorsements, setting the stage for a contentious 2024 presidential race.