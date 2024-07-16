Israel intensifies Gaza strikes

Cairo July 16: Israel intensified its military operations in the Gaza Strip on Monday, targeting the southern and central regions in response to a deadly weekend strike that decimated a makeshift camp, killing scores of Palestinians.

The latest assault follows an Israeli airstrike on Saturday in Mawasi, a declared safe zone near Khan Younis, which left the area a charred wasteland. Displaced survivors described scenes of chaos and devastation, with market seller Aya Mohammad, 30, recalling the ground shaking beneath her feet and the sky filling with dust and sand as bodies were dismembered.

“Those moments as the ground shook underneath my feet and the dust and sand rose to the sky and I saw dismembered bodies – was like nothing I have seen in my life,” she said via text message. “Where to go is what everybody asks, and no one has the answer.”

The Israeli military claimed the strike targeted Hamas military commander Mohammed Deif, a key figure in the October 7 assault on Israeli towns, although Palestinian officials reported at least 90 fatalities and hundreds of injuries among civilians. The military insists the area hit was a Hamas compound, not a refugee camp.

In Rafah, further south, Israeli forces have continued their advance, destroying several homes and engaging in fierce battles with militants. Medical officials have recovered bodies from the rubble, some already decomposing, as airstrikes and tank shelling intensify in central Gaza, particularly in Al-Bureij and Al-Maghazi refugee camps.

The humanitarian crisis deepens as Deir Al-Balah, a city housing hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians, faces a severe water shortage due to fuel depletion. The municipality urged residents to conserve remaining water supplies.

Amidst the ongoing violence, diplomatic efforts for a ceasefire continue. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Israeli officials in Washington to discuss potential solutions to bridge gaps in ceasefire negotiations. Despite the Mawasi strike, a senior Hamas official confirmed that the group remains engaged in talks.

The Gaza health ministry reports at least 38,000 Palestinian deaths since the conflict began on October 7, with most casualties being civilians. Israel claims 326 soldiers have been killed and estimates that at least a third of Palestinian fatalities are fighters.

The United Nations has raised concerns over the long-term impact of the conflict, stating it will take years and substantial resources to clear war rubble from Gaza, posing ongoing risks due to unexploded ordnance and hazardous materials.

The conflict’s toll continues to mount, with no clear end in sight as both sides brace for further escalation.