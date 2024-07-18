Former AIADMK Minister MR Vijayabhaskar lodged in Trichy prison

Chennai: In a significant development, former AIADMK minister MR Vijayabhaskar was lodged in Tiruchy Central Prison following an intensive interrogation by the CB-CID in Karur.

The former minister, who was arrested in Kerala on Tuesday, faced a prolonged questioning session that lasted until midnight.

Vijayabhaskar was brought to the Karur CB-CID office where his interrogation commenced, continuing until approximately 12 midnight. During this period, he was taken for a medical examination around 9 pm. Following the interrogation, Vijayabhaskar was presented before the court at approximately 12:30 am.

The Judicial Magistrate Court 1, presided over by SP Bharath Kumar, convened at around 4:30 am to hear the case. After reviewing the details, the court remanded both Vijayabhaskar and his associate Praveen to judicial custody for 15 days. Vijayabhaskar was subsequently transferred to Tiruchy Central Prison, while Praveen was lodged in Kulithalai Sub-Jail.

In a related event, Prithviraj, the then Karur Town police inspector currently serving in Triplicane, was arrested for allegedly aiding Vijayabhaskar in creating fake documents. He was brought to the Karur CB-CID office at around 6 am, followed by a medical examination at Karur Medical College Hospital around 2:30 pm.

Prithviraj was produced before the District Principal Sessions Court at around 4:30 pm. Judge Shanmuga Sundaram, who presided over the case, ordered Prithviraj to be remanded in judicial custody for 15 days. He was subsequently lodged in Salem Central Prison.