Brazil’s record gender violence amid controversial Bill

Rio de Janeiro, July 19: Brazil has hit new extremes in gender-based violence for the second consecutive year, according to the latest annual report from the Brazilian Forum on Public Safety. The 2023 data reveals alarming increases in rape, harassment, and stalking, with reported cases of rape climbing by 6.5% to a historic high of 83,988, equating to one incident every six minutes.

The surge in gender-based violence is particularly troubling against the backdrop of a proposed bill currently before Brazil’s lower house of Congress. This bill aims to penalize rape survivors who seek abortions, raising concerns among activists about the potential criminalization of victims.

The report highlights a broader trend: every measure of gender-based violence saw increases in 2023. Sexual harassment cases rose by 48.7%, stalking incidents increased by 34.5%, and murders, while slightly up by 0.8%, continue to reflect a disturbing pattern of violence against women. In contrast, the overall homicide rate fell for the sixth year in a row, decreasing by 3.4% to 46,328.

Samira Bueno, executive director of the Brazilian Forum on Public Safety, attributes the sharp rise in violence against women in part to the residual effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. “The pandemic seems to have intensified domestic tensions, leading to higher rates of violence against women than seen before,” Bueno explained.

The report also notes that racial and age disparities persist among victims. Although many states do not track the racial background of rape survivors, available data shows that over 52% of victims are Black. Children remain disproportionately affected, with 61.6% of rape survivors under the age of 13, most often assaulted by family members or acquaintances.

The proposed legislation, backed by proponents of former President Jair Bolsonaro, seeks to impose severe penalties for abortions performed after 22 weeks, including cases of rape. This bill would criminalize abortion for rape survivors, with prison sentences of up to 20 years—more severe than the penalties for rape itself.

Bueno warned that such legislation would further victimize survivors, especially young girls who may not fully understand their situation. “Criminalizing victims for a delay in seeking an abortion adds another layer of violence against them,” she said. “Our focus should be on supporting these victims, not punishing them.”

The new report also includes a first-time ranking of rape rates in cities with populations over 100,000, with Sorriso in Mato Grosso state recording the highest rate. Additionally, the number of stalking cases reported in 2023 saw a significant rise of 34%, reflecting increased awareness and legal recognition of stalking as a crime in Brazil, a development that began in 2021.

Despite the decrease in overall homicide rates, Brazil remains a global hotspot for violence, accounting for 10% of the world’s murders despite comprising only 3% of the global population. “While Brazil has managed to reduce its murder rate, it has also become increasingly unsafe for women and girls,” Bueno concluded.