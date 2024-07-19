NEET-UG paper leak case: CBI questions 4 AIIMS Patna students

The CBI questioned four AIIMS Patna students on Thursday in connection with the NEET-UG paper leak case, officials said.

They said three MBBS third-year students and one from the second year were taken to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office for questioning in connection with the case.

They were picked up from their hostel rooms in the presence of senior faculty members, who had been informed that the students were needed for the probe, the officials said.

The agency has sealed their hostel rooms as well, they said.

“The CBI has taken away four AIIMS Patna students. Chandan Singh, Rahul Anant, and Kumar Shanu are third-year students and Karan Jain is a second-year student,” AIIMS Patna Director G K Paul said.