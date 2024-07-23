Union Budget: ₹2.66 lakh cr allocated for Rural Development and Infrastructure

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Union Budget for 2024-2025, announced a substantial allocation of ₹2.66 lakh crore for rural development. This funding aims to enhance rural infrastructure and improve the living standards of rural communities.

Major Allocation for Rural Development

Comprehensive Investment:

The budget includes a provision of ₹2.66 lakh crore dedicated to rural development, encompassing a wide range of initiatives to boost rural infrastructure. This investment is part of the government’s continued efforts to bridge the urban-rural divide and promote balanced regional development.

Housing Initiatives:

As part of the housing initiative, three crore additional houses will be constructed under the PM Awas Yojana in both rural and urban areas. This ambitious plan aims to provide affordable housing to millions of families, ensuring better living conditions and security.

Focus on Rural Infrastructure

Enhancing Rural Connectivity:

The allocated funds will be used to improve rural infrastructure, including roads, bridges, and public utilities. Enhanced connectivity and infrastructure are expected to facilitate economic activities, create jobs, and improve access to essential services in rural areas.

Sustainable Development:

The focus on rural infrastructure also includes investments in sustainable development projects. These projects will address critical areas such as water supply, sanitation, and renewable energy, contributing to the overall well-being of rural communities.