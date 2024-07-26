Modi meets NDA allies in Maharashtra, discusses political situation in state

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met MPs of the NDA in Maharashtra.
According to the details, the Prime Minister, during his meeting with the MPs, discussed the political situation of the state.
Among those whom the Prime Minister met included Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, and others.
Discussions also took place on the assembly elections in the state.
The meeting comes a day after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar demanded nearly 90 seats for the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) during his meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah.
During his brief meeting with Amit Shah, Ajit Pawar insisted on finalising the seat distribution as early as possible and avoiding “lingering around” till the last-minute like in the Lok Sabha elections.
The BJP won just nine of the 28 seats it contested in the Lok Sabha polls, down from 23 it won in 2019.
The Ajit Pawar-led NCP won just one seat, Raigad, while the Sharad Pawar faction bagged eight.