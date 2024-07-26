Google Maps to alert about road widths, flyovers, EV charging stations in India

Google on Thursday announced several new features to enable more efficient and sustainable journeys via Maps in India, powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and local partners.
The company said it is introducing a new feature for Maps users in India designed to reduce the use of narrow roads when driving four-wheelers.
It starts with estimating road widths which is incredibly complex, given India’s vast and diverse road network.
“To address this, we’ve developed an AI model specifically for Indian roads that incorporates multiple signals — satellite imagery, Street View, and other information like road types, distance between buildings, paved sections, etc. to estimate road widths at scale,” informed Miriam Daniel, VP and GM, Google Maps.
Now, four-wheeler drivers can enjoy a less stressful driving experience, and it also benefits bikers, pedestrians, and other commuters who can now use these narrow roads more safely and confidently.
The company is also adding “clear callouts” in Maps Directions and Navigation screens to alert the users to narrow sections on your route, so that they can proceed cautiously or choose an alternative route.
The company is rolling out the feature on Android devices this week in eight cities — Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Indore, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar and Guwahati — and looks forward to bringing this to iOS and more cities soon.
Another feature will call out flyovers along the recommended route. This will help anticipate upcoming flyovers and prepare ahead of time to get onto the flyover.