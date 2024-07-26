Google Maps to alert about road widths, flyovers, EV charging stations in India

The company said it is introducing a new feature for Maps users in India designed to reduce the use of narrow roads when driving four-wheelers.

It starts with estimating road widths which is incredibly complex, given India’s vast and diverse road network.

“To address this, we’ve developed an AI model specifically for Indian roads that incorporates multiple signals — satellite imagery, Street View, and other information like road types, distance between buildings, paved sections, etc. to estimate road widths at scale,” informed Miriam Daniel, VP and GM, Google Maps.