180,000 displaced amid escalating Gaza conflict

Gaza, July 27: More than 180,000 Palestinians have been displaced from Khan Younis in southern Gaza over the past four days, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). This wave of displacement comes as Israeli military operations intensify in the region.

The UN reported that approximately 182,000 people have fled central and eastern Khan Younis between Monday and Thursday, with hundreds still stranded in the area. The escalation follows evacuation orders issued by the Israeli military, which announced it would “forcefully operate” in parts of the southern city, including areas previously deemed safe for humanitarian purposes.

The conflict has led to severe humanitarian conditions, with reports of inadequate access to medical care, extreme heat, and poor hygiene contributing to widespread suffering among those displaced. Al Jazeera correspondent Hind Khoudary highlighted that evacuees have been left without basic necessities and are facing deteriorating health conditions.

Israeli air raids have caused further casualties, with at least 18 reported dead in Khan Younis and additional fatalities in Gaza City and the Nuseirat refugee camp. The Israeli military has claimed significant losses among Palestinian fighters and destruction of key infrastructure in its ongoing operations.

Palestinian UN envoy Riyad Mansour criticized the UN Security Council for failing to secure a ceasefire and address the humanitarian crisis. He called for immediate action to halt the conflict, emphasizing that the ongoing violence exacerbates the suffering of Palestinians.

In response, Israeli UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan defended the military actions as necessary self-defense against what he described as existential threats from Hamas, comparing them to historical atrocities.

As the conflict continues, the toll on both human life and infrastructure grows, highlighting the urgent need for international intervention and support for those affected.