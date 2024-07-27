Netanyahu meets Trump amid Gaza protests

Florida, July 27: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu concluded his week-long visit to the U.S. with a meeting at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. The visit followed Netanyahu’s meetings with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as widespread protests and boycotts in response to Israel’s ongoing military actions in Gaza. This meeting with Trump, a key figure in U.S. politics and a likely supporter if he wins the November presidential election, aims to bolster Netanyahu’s diplomatic position amid a highly polarized international climate.

During their meeting, Trump downplayed any tension between himself and Netanyahu, describing their relationship as “very good.” He criticized Harris for her remarks concerning the humanitarian impact of Israel’s operations in Gaza, labeling her comments as “disrespectful.” Trump’s comments highlight his ongoing alignment with Netanyahu’s policies, contrasting with the Biden administration’s more balanced stance. Trump’s support for Netanyahu is particularly significant given the former president’s history of strong backing for Israel, including the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and the relocation of the U.S. embassy there.

Netanyahu’s visit to Mar-a-Lago appears to be a strategic move to strengthen ties with Trump ahead of the November presidential election, especially given the rocky relationship between the two following Netanyahu’s acceptance of Biden’s 2020 election victory, which Trump contested. This diplomatic maneuver is crucial for Netanyahu as he seeks to navigate the complex U.S. political landscape and maintain support for his policies amidst global criticism. The visit underscores Netanyahu’s efforts to secure a favorable position with key U.S. figures while managing the fallout from the ongoing conflict and international condemnation.

Earlier in the week, Netanyahu addressed a joint session of Congress and met with Biden at the White House. Biden had pressed Netanyahu on a proposed ceasefire in Gaza, where the conflict has resulted in significant casualties and international concern. Despite the administration’s continued support for Israel, recent statements by Harris highlighted the civilian suffering in Gaza, leading to backlash from Netanyahu’s Israeli allies. Harris’s comments, which emphasized the need for a humanitarian approach, reflect the growing domestic and international pressure on the Biden administration to balance its support for Israel with concerns about human rights and civilian casualties in the conflict.