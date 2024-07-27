Sivanandha Salai to be re-laid for F4 racing

Chennai: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is set to re-lay a one-kilometer stretch of Sivanandha Salai, from Anna Salai to Marina, in preparation for the upcoming F4 racing event in August.

This project, estimated at Rs 1.4 crore, will involve milling and relaying the road using VG30 quality Bitumen.

This decision follows last year’s effort when the road was re-laid for the same racing event, which was ultimately canceled due to Cyclone Michaung. Despite three other roads—Flag Staff Road, Anna Salai, and Kamarajar Salai—passing certification for the event, Sivanandha Salai was damaged by the cyclone, necessitating additional work.

In total, the GCC has invested Rs 15 crore on the circuit roads. The upcoming racing event, which includes the Indian Racing League and F4 Indian Championships, is scheduled to take place from the third or fourth week of August until the end of September.

This initiative underscores Chennai’s commitment to hosting high-profile motorsport events and enhancing its infrastructure to support such activities.