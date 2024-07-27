Mentally-disturbed person climb onto train roof in Kanchi

Chennai: At the Kanchipuram New Railway Station, the 40803 electric train arriving from Tambaram halted at 5:50 PM.

A mentally disturbed individual had climbed onto the roof of the stationary train, lying down unnoticed by the railway staff.

It was a passenger who alerted the railway officials about the person on the train’s roof. Despite repeated requests for over an hour, the individual refused to come down.

Fortunately, the person was lying down rather than standing, which prevented any serious accidents. After an hour, the railway police attempted to climb onto the train to rescue the individual. Upon their approach, the person agreed to come down and was safely escorted to the ground.

The Kanchipuram Taluka police took the individual into custody for questioning. During the investigation, it was discovered that he was mentally disturbed and spoke Telugu, suggesting he might be from Andhra Pradesh. The police are continuing their inquiries to confirm his identity and background.

The incident caused significant inconvenience to the passengers, as the train remained stationary for over an hour due to the individual’s refusal to come down from the roof.