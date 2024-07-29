Children in Gaza face dual threat: Polio and Bombs

Gaza, July 29: In a stark warning, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza to avert a potential polio outbreak amid the ongoing conflict. The plea comes as the World Health Organization (WHO) prepares to send over one million polio vaccines to the war-torn region.

“The detection of polio in Gaza’s wastewater is a grave concern,” Ghebreyesus stated. “While no cases have been reported yet, the conditions in Gaza are a perfect breeding ground for the virus. We must act swiftly to prevent a health crisis that could claim countless lives.”

The WHO’s move follows alarming reports of polio traces in wastewater samples collected from the Gaza Strip, a region severely impacted by nearly nine months of relentless conflict. With over 39,000 deaths, 89,000 injuries, and more than 10,000 missing, Gaza’s health infrastructure is in tatters. The destruction has left most hospitals non-functional and has exacerbated a dire humanitarian situation, with widespread food insecurity and rampant disease.

“The polio virus thrives in areas where vaccination coverage is low and sanitary conditions are poor,” Ghebreyesus added. “Gaza’s vaccination rate has plummeted from 99% to 86%, leaving many children vulnerable.”

Before the conflict, Gaza boasted one of the highest vaccination rates globally. Now, with the health system in ruins and access to medical supplies limited, the risk of disease outbreaks has surged. Health workers on the ground are struggling with insufficient resources, operating without electricity, and dealing with destroyed sewage systems that could lead to further disease spread.

The WHO’s plan to deliver vaccines is a critical step, but Ghebreyesus emphasized that a ceasefire is essential for effective vaccine distribution

and overall aid delivery. “History shows us that ceasefires in conflict zones, such as the ‘days of tranquility’ in El Salvador and Sudan, can make a significant difference. We need the international community to support such measures urgently.”

With Gaza’s remaining functional health facilities and sewage systems severely compromised, the risk of a polio outbreak remains high. The WHO and its partners, including Rotary International and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, are mobilizing resources to prevent further deterioration of the situation.

In closing, Ghebreyesus urged, “The time for action is now. Without immediate intervention and a halt to the violence, we face the grim

prospect of a preventable health crisis. The lives of thousands of children are at stake.”

This plea highlights the critical intersection of conflict and health emergencies, underscoring the need for coordinated global efforts to protect vulnerable populations in times of crisis.