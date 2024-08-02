China condemns Haniyeh killings

Strongly condemning the assassination of the Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, China — which brokered a unity deal between various Palestine groups last week — on Wednesday warned that the killing could plunge the region into deeper chaos.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian told a media briefing here that Beijing strongly opposed the assassination of Haniyeh, whose Hamas group took part in the unity talks along with 14 Palestine factions in Beijing sponsored by China.

Haniyeh, Hamas’ supreme leader, was killed in an airstrike in Tehran early Wednesday. He was in exile and was on Israel’s hit list after the militant group launched a surprise attack on Israel on October 7 last year.