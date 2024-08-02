New UK Parliamentary group to strengthen ties with India

London, Aug 2: A new cross-party parliamentary group in the UK has been established to bolster bilateral relations with India, encompassing diverse sectors such as trade, technology, and healthcare. The India All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) was officially launched earlier this week during a special “Indian Summer” event at the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Room in the Houses of Parliament.

Co-chaired by crossbench peer Karan Bilimoria and British Sikh Labour MP Jeevun Sandher, the APPG aims to enhance cooperation between the UK and India across various domains, including sustainable development, culture, and defence. The group seeks to build on existing ties and address new opportunities for collaboration between the two nations.

“It is serendipitous that we celebrate the UK-India partnership just as we launched the new India APPG,” said Bilimoria. “Our focus will be on strengthening relationships in trade, investment, education, and more, reflecting the shared interests and commitments of both countries.”

The APPG will be supported by the 1928 Institute, a British Indian think-tank, which will serve as its secretariat. Baroness Sandy Verma will act as the group’s President, with notable MPs including Gurinder Josan, Warinder Juss, and Shivani Raja among its members.

The group’s launch coincides with the ongoing South Asian Heritage Month in the UK, which runs from July 18 to August 17, celebrating the historical and cultural links between Britain and South Asia. This month marks the anniversary of the Indian Independence Act, which officially ended British rule in India.

Catherine West, the UK’s Indo-Pacific Minister, expressed enthusiasm about the new group’s potential. “We are keen to deepen our relationship with India not only politically but also in areas like the economy, health, and education,” West stated.

The India APPG is expected to play a crucial role in fostering closer ties between the two countries and addressing key areas of mutual interest and cooperation.