Kerala: Death toll rises to 308 in Wayanad landslides

Wayanad: Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Friday confirmed 308 deaths in the multiple landslides that hit Wayanad on July 30.

The rescue and relief operations are underway in Chooralmala and Mundakkai in the Meppadi region where the landslides wreaked havoc.

Minister George said that 195 bodies and 113 body parts have been recovered so far. The Indian Army earlier today handed over the 190-feet Bailey Bridge to the civil administration which was built over the Iruvanjippuzha river connecting the regions Chooralmala and Mundakkai, isolated by the landslides.

The affected area has been divided into six zones based on accessibility and prospects of recovery of missing persons, namely Zone 1 -Punchirimattom region, Zone 2 – Mundekkai region, Zone 3 – School area, Zone 4 – Chooralmala town area, Zone 5 – Village area and Zone 6 – Downstream. The rescue and relief operations coordinated by the Army, NDRF, SDRF and civil administration are underway at multiple locations, ensuring quick evacuation of stranded people, and provision of basic amenities and medical assistance.

Former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi visited the affected sites on Thursday. They also met the people in shelter camps in Wayanad. The Congress leaders continue to stay in Wayanad on Friday. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held a high-level meeting in Wayanad to take stock of the situation. He said that rescue will be the main priority and that rehabilitation will be done at the earliest. The Chief Minister’s appeal for contributions to the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF) has garnered significant support.

Through campaign drives, donations are pouring in from different quarters to aid the affected areas. The campaign focuses on mobilizing contributions from residents and businesses. Organizers hope to gather a significant amount through these efforts. Despite the negative propaganda against the relief fund, this initiative aims to reinforce the public’s trust and ensure the fund’s effectiveness.

A Defence statement said that high earth movement equipment was shifted to the other side and vehicle movement was being regulated by the civil administration. The personnel also held a meeting at Wayanad District Collector’s office. The officials said that search operations by relief teams along with dog squads started at 7 am today. This includes 10 teams comprising 30 members each formed from Armed Forces personnel including Police.

Rescue operations, which entered the fourth day, will be further widened and also include a drone-based radar to find the survivors.