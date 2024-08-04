Djokovic, Alcaraz duel for Olympic glory

Paris, August 04: a highly anticipated clash, tennis titans Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are set to battle for Olympic gold on Sunday, promising a thrilling generational showdown.

At 37, Djokovic aims to become the oldest Olympic tennis singles champion since the sport’s return to the Games in Seoul in 1988. Conversely, the 21-year-old Alcaraz could become the youngest champion of all time.

A victory for Djokovic would mark his first Olympic gold after four previous attempts, enhancing the bronze he secured in Beijing 2008. Winning the gold would also make Djokovic only the fifth player to achieve a Golden Slam, joining the elite ranks of Andre Agassi, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, and Steffi Graf.

Despite his illustrious career, Djokovic downplays his chances against Alcaraz, who recently triumphed over him in a decisive Wimbledon final. “I don’t consider myself a favorite because Alcaraz has proven he’s the best player in the world,” Djokovic admitted, acknowledging the Spaniard’s rare feat of winning both the French Open and Wimbledon back-to-back.

Nevertheless, Djokovic is determined to seize this final opportunity for Olympic gold. “I was thinking about all the semifinals that I lost in the Olympic Games, and that’s why I was very tense on the court,” he confessed after his stormy semifinal win over Lorenzo Musetti.

Both Djokovic and Alcaraz have made it to the final without dropping a set. Djokovic appears to have recovered from a right knee injury that troubled him during his quarterfinal win against Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Alcaraz, who defeated Djokovic on clay in Madrid in 2022, sees this as a chance to cement his place in history. “I have imagined winning gold,” Alcaraz said. “It is something that boosts my mood, gives me energy, and makes me want to keep learning and giving my best every day.”

A gold medal on Sunday would make Alcaraz the third player, after Graf and Nadal, to win the French Open, Wimbledon, and Olympic gold in the same year. “We are one step closer. I would love to add my name next to Steffi’s and Rafa’s,” Alcaraz expressed.

The final promises to be a monumental encounter, blending experience with youth, as both players strive for a historic achievement in their storied careers.