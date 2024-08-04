China faces record floods amid extreme weather

China has encountered the highest number of significant floods on record this year, with 25 major flood events documented by the Ministry of Water Resources. This unprecedented deluge comes as the country grapples with the hottest July since 1961. Over 3,600 river flood warnings and 81 mountain flood disaster warnings have been issued, and nearly 5,000 reservoirs have been activated to manage the crisis. The floods have caused extensive damage, with dozens of fatalities and hundreds of thousands forced to evacuate.

Compounding the crisis, the remnants of Typhoon Gaemi have intensified the floods, resulting in at least 30 deaths in Hunan and leaving 35 people missing. The national meteorological administration reported record-breaking rainfall and temperatures this year, with the average July temperature reaching 23.21°C, the highest since records began. The extreme weather, exacerbated by climate change, has led to severe impacts on infrastructure, agriculture, and communities across China.