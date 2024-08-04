Bangladesh cracks down on protests, Arrests over 10,000

Bangladesh has escalated its crackdown on dissent, arresting over 10,000 people and banning the major opposition party Jamaat-e-Islami in response to widespread protests. The unrest began with student demonstrations against government job quotas and has resulted in deadly clashes, with at least 266 fatalities and more than 7,000 injuries reported. The government has been accused of authoritarian tactics, including mass arrests and arbitrary detentions, while suppressing political opposition and dissenting voices.

The protests, which started in June over a contentious quota system for government jobs, quickly broadened into a larger anti-government movement demanding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s resignation. The government’s response has been increasingly violent, with police using teargas, rubber bullets, and live ammunition against protesters. In a controversial move, Hasina’s administration has also extended the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, preventing the party from all activities and gatherings, further stoking tensions.

Human rights groups and activists have condemned the government’s actions as unconstitutional and in violation of international conventions. The crackdown has seen a surge in nighttime detentions and enforced disappearances, with families of detainees often left in the dark about their loved ones’ whereabouts. Despite a brief lull in protests following a reduction in quotas by the supreme court, demonstrations have resumed, with activists vowing to continue their fight against what they describe as a tyrannical regime.

Amidst the turmoil, protest leaders remain defiant, asserting that the movement against the government’s repression will continue despite heavy-handed measures. They claim the regime’s attempts to stifle dissent only reflect its fear of a widespread popular uprising, with leaders insisting that their cause will persist as long as the government’s oppressive policies continue.