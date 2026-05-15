Pakistan PM to visit China from May 23-26

Islamabad, May 15:

Shehbaz Sharif will undertake a three-day official visit to China from May 23 to 26, amid continued strengthening of bilateral ties between the two long-standing strategic partners.

The visit includes participation in a business-to-business forum on May 24, according to Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

The trip follows recent high-level exchanges, including President Asif Ali Zardari’s visit to China in April–May, during which multiple agreements were signed to expand cooperation in trade, energy, infrastructure and other sectors.

Pakistan and China are also marking the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations. The relationship remains heavily focused on defence and economic cooperation, with China supplying a significant share of Pakistan’s military equipment in recent years.

Sharif’s last visit to China was in September 2025 for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit. The visit also comes amid broader regional diplomatic activity, including a simultaneous visit by US President Donald Trump to China.