Charles III to present UK agenda amid Starmer strain

London, May 15:

Charles III will deliver the UK government’s legislative programme during the ceremonial State Opening of Parliament, outlining Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s agenda for the coming year.

The speech, written by the government, will include proposals on the cost of living, immigration rules, public investment, and possible reforms such as changes to jury trials and lowering the voting age.

However, Starmer faces mounting political pressure after poor local election results and declining popularity, with some Labour MPs and ministers questioning his leadership and calling for a leadership timetable.

His authority to implement the agenda is in doubt, with speculation about potential successors. The event combines historic royal ceremony with modern political uncertainty.